Company Profile

International Consolidated Uranium Inc, formerly NxGold Ltd is an exploration and development company focused on pursuing high-grade gold opportunities. The company holds an interest in Mt. Roe project located in South of the City of Karratha, in Western Australia and Kuulu Project located in northwest of the port town of Rankin Inlet in Nunavut, Canada.NxGold Ltd is a Canadian based uranium exploration company engaged in the exploration of its portfolio of uranium exploration properties.