International Corona Capital Corp (TSX:IC)

North American company
Company Info - IC

  • Market CapCAD2.400m
  • SymbolTSX:IC
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA45939P1053

Company Profile

International Corona Capital Corp is a Canadian based mining company. The company is an exploration stage company focused on the exploration of mineral property projects in Quebec, Canada.

