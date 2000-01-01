International Corona Capital Corp (TSX:IC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - IC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - IC
- Market CapCAD2.400m
- SymbolTSX:IC
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA45939P1053
Company Profile
International Corona Capital Corp is a Canadian based mining company. The company is an exploration stage company focused on the exploration of mineral property projects in Quebec, Canada.