International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (EURONEXT:IFF)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - IFF
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - IFF
- Market Cap€11.609bn
- SymbolEURONEXT:IFF
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSpecialty Chemicals
- Currency
- ISINUS4595061015
Company Profile
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc is engaged in manufacturing and supplying of flavors and fragrances for the food, beverage, personal care and household products industries either in the form of compounds or individual ingredients.