Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances produces flavors and fragrances for food, beverage, household goods, and personal care. It makes proprietary formulations, partnering with customers to deliver custom solutions. In a midcycle environment, the company should derive roughly 35% of its sales from the taste segment, 35% from the scent segment, and 30% from Frutarom. Along with Givaudan, Firmenich, and Symrise, International Flavors & Fragrances is one of the big Four flavor and fragrance companies.International Flavors & Fragrances Inc is engaged in manufacturing and supplying of flavors and fragrances for the food, beverage, personal care and household products industries either in the form of compounds or individual ingredients.