International Frontier Resources Corp (TSX:IFR)
North American company
This share can be held in
Company Profile
International Frontier Resources Corp is a Canadian based company, engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas reserves. It acquires, develops, exploits and produces oil and natural gas in Mexico, the Central Mackenzie Valley (CMV), Northwest Territories, Canada, South East Alberta, Canada, and in north-west Montana in the United States. It operates in Canada and Mexico geographical segments.International Frontier Resources Corp is engaged in exploring and developing onshore oil and gas reserves in Mexico.