International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - IGT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - IGT
- Market Cap$2.952bn
- SymbolNYSE:IGT
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorGambling
- Currency
- ISINGB00BVG7F061
Company Profile
International Game Technology PLC is a gaming technology company. Gaming services offered are lottery management services, online and instants lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, interactive gaming, and commercial services.