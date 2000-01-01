Company Profile

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd is an international specialist commercial insurer and reinsurer, underwriting a diverse portfolio of specialty lines. The company operates in a portfolio of Energy, Property, Construction & Engineering, Ports & Terminals, Financial Institutions, General Aviation, Professional Indemnity, Casualty, Directors and Officers, Political Violence, Forestry, and Treaty Reinsurance. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Asia, America, Europe, the Middle East, and others.