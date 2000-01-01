International Lithium Corp (TSX:ILC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ILC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ILC
- Market CapCAD4.640m
- SymbolTSX:ILC
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA4598201065
Company Profile
International Lithium Corp is a Canada-based exploration company. It is in the process of exploring and investing in mineral properties located in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland.