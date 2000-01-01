International Lithium Corp (TSX:ILC)

North American company
This share can be held in
Market Info - ILC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ILC

  • Market CapCAD4.640m
  • SymbolTSX:ILC
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA4598201065

Company Profile

International Lithium Corp is a Canada-based exploration company. It is in the process of exploring and investing in mineral properties located in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland.

Latest ILC news

