International Millennium Mining Corp (TSX:IMI)

North American company
Company Info - IMI

  • Market CapCAD4.280m
  • SymbolTSX:IMI
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA4599701097

Company Profile

International Millennium Mining Corp is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in British Columbia and Ontario, Canada, and Nevada, USA.

