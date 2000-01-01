Company Profile

International Millennium Mining Corp is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in British Columbia and Ontario, Canada, and Nevada, USA. The Nivloc Mining Project is an advanced exploration project focused on the past-producing Nivloc silver-gold mine in the Silver Peak mining district in Nevada. Silver-gold mineralization at Nivloc is classified as being a quartz-adularia epithermal vein system. The company operates in one business segment, being the acquisition and exploration, and evaluation of mineral assets.