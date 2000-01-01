International Montoro Resources Inc (TSX:IMT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - IMT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - IMT
- Market CapCAD1.530m
- SymbolTSX:IMT
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA46004W2076
Company Profile
International Montoro Resources Inc is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of the rare earth and uranium mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Ontario and British Columbia as well as other resource properties in Ontario.