Company Profile

International Paper manufactures packaging products and printing papers. It accounts for roughly one third of the North American corrugated packaging market and about 25% of the uncoated free sheet paper market. Though it has operations in Brazil, Russia, India, and China, more than three fourths of its sales come from North America.International Paper Co produces and distributes printing paper, packaging, forest products, and chemical products. The company operates in three segments namely; Industrial Packaging, Printing Papers, and Global Cellulose Fibers.