International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - IP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - IP
- Market Cap$11.823bn
- SymbolNYSE:IP
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorPackaging And Containers
- Currency
- ISINUS4601461035
Company Profile
International Paper Co manufactures packaging products and printing papers. It accounts for roughly one third of the North American corrugated packaging market and about 25% of the uncoated free sheet paper market. Though it has operations in Brazil, Russia, India, and China, more than three fourths of its sales come from North America.International Paper Co produces and distributes printing paper, packaging, forest products, and chemical products. The company operates in three segments namely; Industrial Packaging, Printing Papers, and Global Cellulose Fibers.