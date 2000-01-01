International Petroleum Corp (TSE:IPCO)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - IPCO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - IPCO

  • Market CapCAD925.610m
  • SymbolTSE:IPCO
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINCA46016U1084

Company Profile

International Petroleum Corp is engaged in exploring for, developing and producing oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, France and the Netherlands.

Latest IPCO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .