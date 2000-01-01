International Petroleum Corp (TSE:IPCO)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - IPCO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - IPCO
- Market CapCAD925.610m
- SymbolTSE:IPCO
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINCA46016U1084
Company Profile
International Petroleum Corp is engaged in exploring for, developing and producing oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, France and the Netherlands.