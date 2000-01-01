International Prospect Ventures Ltd (TSX:IZZ)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - IZZ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - IZZ

  • Market CapCAD2.030m
  • SymbolTSX:IZZ
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA4601961085

Company Profile

International Prospect Ventures Ltd is a junior mineral exploration company. Principally, it is engaged in the business of exploring, evaluating and promoting mineral resource properties and other projects.

Latest IZZ news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .