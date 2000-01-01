International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - INSW
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - INSW
- Market Cap$825.250m
- SymbolNYSE:INSW
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Midstream
- Currency
- ISINMHY410531021
Company Profile
International Seaways Inc operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades.