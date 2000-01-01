International SoftRock Oil Co Ltd (TSX:SOF.H)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SOF.H
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SOF.H
- Market CapCAD0.000m
- SymbolTSX:SOF.H
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINCA46034K1084
Company Profile
International SoftRock Oil Company Ltd is an oil and gas company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas reserves in the United States and West Africa.