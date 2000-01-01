International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (AMEX:THM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - THM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - THM
- Market Cap$95.490m
- SymbolAMEX:THM
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA46050R1029
Company Profile
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties. The Company controls a 100% interest in its Livengood Gold Project in Alaska, USA.