International Zeolite Corp (TSX:IZ)

North American company
Market Info - IZ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - IZ

  • Market CapCAD1.830m
  • SymbolTSX:IZ
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorSpecialty Chemicals
  • Currency
  • ISINCA4605821095

Company Profile

Canadian Zeolite Corp is an exploration stage company. The company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties.

Latest IZ news

