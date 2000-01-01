Interparfums (EURONEXT:ITP)
European company
- Market Cap€1.444bn
- SymbolEURONEXT:ITP
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorHousehold & Personal Products
- Currency
- ISINFR0004024222
Company Profile
Interparfums is a France-based company that is principally engaged in producing and distributing perfume and cosmetic products under license agreements with luxury brands in the apparel, jewelry, and accessories sectors. The brands include Montblanc, Lanvin, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Van Cleef & Arpels, Balmain, Boucheron, Coach, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, and S.T. Dupont. The company outsources the production process to manufacturing partners, and distributes the products worldwide. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the overseas market, with Europe, America, and Asia the core markets.Interparfums is engaged in the purchase, sale, manufacture, import & export of products related to perfumes & cosmetics. It offers fragrance products under license agreements with brand owners, specialty retail and designer products.