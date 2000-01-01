Interpose Holdings Ltd (ASX:IHS)
Company Profile
Interpose Holdings Ltd, formerly Sunbird Energy Ltd is engaged in the business of gas exploration and development. The Company's main projects include Ermelo, Mopane, Springbok Flats, Somkhele, Kasane which are located in South Africa and Bostswana.