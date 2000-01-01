Interpose Holdings Ltd (ASX:IHS)

APAC company
Market Info - IHS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - IHS

  • Market CapAUD7.710m
  • SymbolASX:IHS
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000IHS3

Company Profile

Interpose Holdings Ltd, formerly Sunbird Energy Ltd is engaged in the business of gas exploration and development. The Company's main projects include Ermelo, Mopane, Springbok Flats, Somkhele, Kasane which are located in South Africa and Bostswana.

