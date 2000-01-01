Interpump Group SpA Ordinary Shares (MTA:IP)

European company
Market Info - IP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - IP

  • Market Cap€4.219bn
  • SymbolMTA:IP
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorSpecialty Industrial Machinery
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0001078911

Company Profile

Interpump Group SpA is an Italy-based company that manufactures and markets high-pressure piston pumps and hydraulic products. The company operates through two segments. Its water jetting segment manufactures high- and ultra-high-pressure pumps. Its hydraulic segment manufactures power take-offs, cylinders, componentry engineering, hydraulic distributors, valves, and hoses and fittings. The company owns production facilities in Italy, the U.S., Germany, China, India, Brazil, Bulgaria, Romania, and South Korea. The company has a global presence, with the domestic Italian market accounting for a fraction of its revenue.Interpump Group SpA operates in the hydraulic sector and is a manufacturer of high pressure piston pumps. It also produces high pressure pumps, triplex pumps, power take-offs, electric motors, gear and plunger pumps and accessories.

