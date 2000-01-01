Interra Resources Ltd (SGX:5GI)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 5GI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 5GI
- Market CapSGD24.310m
- SymbolSGX:5GI
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINSG1R37924805
Company Profile
Interra Resources Ltd is engaged in the business of petroleum exploration and production. Its activities include petroleum production, field development, and exploration. Its segment include exploration and operation of oil fields for crude petroleum production, and other. The company operates in two geographical areas, namely Indonesia and Myanmar.Interra Resources Ltd is engaged in the business of petroleum exploration and production. Its activities include petroleum production, field development, and exploration.