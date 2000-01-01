Company Profile

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. The company operations are carried out through the region of Canada.InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The Company along with its subsidiaries is engaged in increasing value & creating a growing distribution through acquisition & ownership of multi-residential properties.