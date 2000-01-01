Company Profile

Interroll Holding Ltd is a provider of products for internal logistics in Switzerland. Its product portfolio is made up of rollers, drives, conveyors and carton flow. These products are utilized by e-courier, parcel, express and postal services, airports, food processing as well as distribution centers such as Amazon, FedEx, Walmart, and Yamaha. Most of the company's revenue is derived from the Europe and the rest from Americas and Asia- Pacific.Interroll Holding Ltd is a provider of products for internal logistics. Its products include rollers, drives, converyors and carton flow used by courier, parcel, express and postal services, airports and food processing industries.