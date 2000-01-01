Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc manufactures and sells a variety of packaging products. The firm's primary product categories include tapes, films, and woven coated fabrics. The company's tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes, and flatback, duct, double coated, foil, electrical, and filament tapes. Intertape's film products include stretch wrap, shrink film, air pillows used for protective packaging, and packaging machines. The woven coated fabrics include building and construction products and specialty fabrics. The majority of revenue comes from the United States.Intertape Polymer Group Inc is a part of the packaging industry. It manufactures and sells paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes and other packaging systems for industrial and retail use.