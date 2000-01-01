Company Profile

FTSE 100 firm Intertek is one of the largest and oldest companies in the testing, inspection, and certification industry. The company’s primary activities involve testing products and materials, inspecting sites/industrial equipment, and certifying products and systems to ensure global/company standards. Intertek is one of only four TIC companies that operate globally across numerous industries. The firm listed in 2002, following a divestment by Charterhouse. It employs more than 46,000 people worldwide.Intertek Group PLC provides quality and safety solutions. It helps customers to improve performance, gain efficiencies in manufacturing and logistics, overcome market constraints, and reduce risk.