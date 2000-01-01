Intertrust NV (EURONEXT:INTER)

European company
Company Info - INTER

  • Market Cap€1.470bn
  • SymbolEURONEXT:INTER
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINNL0010937058

Company Profile

Intertrust NV provides trust, fund & corporate services. It offerings include corporate services consisting of setting up, structuring, managing and unwinding of investment & finance; fund services; capital market services and private wealth services.

