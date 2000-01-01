Intervest Offices & Warehouses SA (EURONEXT:INTO)

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - INTO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - INTO

  • Market Cap€586.780m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:INTO
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Diversified
  • Currency
  • ISINBE0003746600

Company Profile

Intervest Offices & Warehouses SA operates as a real estate company. Principally, it invests in Belgian office buildings and logistics properties that are leased to first-class tenants and is located in the city center and outside municipal centers. Its office properties are situated on the Antwerp - Mechelen - Brussels axis, whereas, the logistics properties on the Antwerp - Brussels - Nivelles, and Antwerp -Limburg - Liege axis.

