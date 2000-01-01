Intervest Offices & Warehouses SA (EURONEXT:INTO)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Company Info - INTO
- Market Cap€586.780m
- SymbolEURONEXT:INTO
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Diversified
- Currency
- ISINBE0003746600
Company Profile
Intervest Offices & Warehouses SA operates as a real estate company. Principally, it invests in Belgian office buildings and logistics properties that are leased to first-class tenants and is located in the city center and outside municipal centers. Its office properties are situated on the Antwerp - Mechelen - Brussels axis, whereas, the logistics properties on the Antwerp - Brussels - Nivelles, and Antwerp -Limburg - Liege axis.