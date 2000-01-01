Intervest Offices & Warehouses SA (LSE:0MTK)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 0MTK
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 0MTK
- Market Cap€438.280m
- SymbolLSE:0MTK
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Diversified
- Currency
- ISINBE0003746600
Company Profile
Intervest Offices & Warehouses SA operates as a real estate company. Principally, it invests in Belgian office buildings and logistics properties that are leased to first-class tenants and is in the city center and outside municipal centers.