InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)

North American company
Market Info - INXN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - INXN

  • Market Cap$6.267bn
  • SymbolNYSE:INXN
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorInformation Technology Services
  • Currency
  • ISINNL0009693779

Company Profile

InterXion Holding NV provides cloud & carrier-neutral colocation data centre services in Europe. It offers services including space, power, cooling & a secure environment in which to house its customers' computing, network, storage and IT infrastructure.

