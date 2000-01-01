InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - INXN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - INXN
- Market Cap$6.267bn
- SymbolNYSE:INXN
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorInformation Technology Services
- Currency
- ISINNL0009693779
Company Profile
InterXion Holding NV provides cloud & carrier-neutral colocation data centre services in Europe. It offers services including space, power, cooling & a secure environment in which to house its customers' computing, network, storage and IT infrastructure.