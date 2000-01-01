Company Profile

inTest Corp designs, manufactures and markets products that are used by semiconductor manufacturers to test their integrated circuits and wafer products. It has two operating segments: Thermal products and Electro-mechanical Semiconductor (EMS) products. The thermal segment, which is the key revenue driver, provides induction heating system solutions for conditioning, joining, and forming conductive materials in the manufacturing process. Semiconductor manufacturers use the EMS solutions in back-end testing where mechanical and electrical products serve production testing of wafers and specialized packaged ICs. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.