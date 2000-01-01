Company Profile

InTiCa Systems AG is a Germany-based firm that focuses on the development, manufacturing, and marketing of inductive components, passive analogue switching technology and mechatronic assemblies for the automotive and industrial electronics industries. It operates through two segments: Automobile Technology and Industrial Electronics. Automobile Technology segment offers customized solutions for electromobility, hybrid-technology, driving and access authorization systems, filters and safety technology. Industrial Engineering segment produces transformers, chokes, coils and hybrid transformers for power electronics, electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) filters and converters in photovoltaic, as well as in automation and drive systems. It derive most of the revenue from Germany region.