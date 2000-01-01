Company Profile

INTL FCStone Inc is a United States-based company that is principally engaged in providing diversified financial services worldwide. The company offers execution, risk management and advisory services, and market intelligence and clearing services across asset classes and markets. It has five business segments: commercial hedging, global payments, securities, physical commodities, and clearing and execution services. The physical commodities segment contributes the majority of total revenue. The company's customers include commercial customers, asset managers, insurance companies, brokers, commercial and investment banks, and other institutional investors. The company generates the majority of revenue from Asia, with the rest from the United States, Europe, South America, and elsewhere.INTL FCStone Inc is a financial services organization. It is engaged in providing financial products and advisory and execution services that help its clients access market liquidity, maximize profits and manage risk.