Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc, formerly INTL FCStone Inc is a United States-based company. The firm is an institutional-grade financial services network that connects companies, organizations, and investors to the global markets ecosystem through a digital platform, end-to-end clearing and execution services. The company serves commercial, institutional, retail, and payments clients.INTL FCStone Inc is a financial services organization. It is engaged in providing financial products and advisory and execution services that help its clients access market liquidity, maximize profits and manage risk.