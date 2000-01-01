Intouch Insight Ltd (TSX:INX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - INX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - INX
- Market CapCAD9.660m
- SymbolTSX:INX
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINCA46118C1059
Company Profile
Intouch Insight Ltd offers a complete portfolio of customer experience management (CEM) products and solutions that help brands delight their customers, strengthen brand reputation and improve financial performance.