Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ITCI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ITCI

  • Market Cap$709.550m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:ITCI
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS46116X1019

Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

Latest ITCI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .