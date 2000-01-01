Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI)
Company Info - ITCI
- Market Cap$709.550m
- SymbolNASDAQ:ITCI
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS46116X1019
Company Profile
Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.