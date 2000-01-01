Intrepid Potash Inc (NYSE:IPI)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - IPI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - IPI

  • Market Cap$315.410m
  • SymbolNYSE:IPI
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorAgricultural Inputs
  • Currency
  • ISINUS46121Y1029

Company Profile

Intrepid Potash Inc produces and sells potash and potash byproducts. The company operates through two main product segments: Potash and Trio primarily producing selling potash and specialty fertilizer that consists of potassium, sulfate, and magnesium.

Latest IPI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .