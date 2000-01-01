Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - XON

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - XON

  • Market Cap$963.080m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:XON
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS46122T1025

Company Profile

Intrexon Corp is a biotechnology company that develops synthetic biology solutions. It designs, builds and regulates gene programs using its proprietary and complementary technologies.

Latest XON news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .