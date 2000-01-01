Company Profile

IntriCon Corp design, develop and manufacture miniature and micro-miniature body-worn medical and electronics products. The company has two operating segments, the Body-Worn Device segment (consisting of three markets: medical, hearing health, and professional audio), and the Hearing Health Direct-to-Consumer segment. Its primary geographic markets are the United States, Europe, Asia, and all other countries. The company serves a diverse range of markets including the hearing healthcare market, the medical biotelemetry market, and the professional audio communication market.IntriCon Corp, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in designing, developing, engineering and manufacturing body-worn devices for medical bio-telemetry devices, value hearing health devices and professional audio communication devices.