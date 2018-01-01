Intrinsic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:INRX) Share Price

INRX
Intrinsic Medicine Inc
North American company
Healthcare
Biotechnology
Company Profile
Intrinsic Medicine Inc is a preclinical-stage therapeutics company leveraging synthetic biology-manufactured HiMO molecules as new medicines to treat large patient populations underserved by treatment options. The company's initial drug candidates are based on bioactive oligosaccharides naturally produced in human milk, or HMOs, which directly modulate the immune system and other human cells as well as the gut microbiome.
NASDAQ:INRX
US46125J1016
