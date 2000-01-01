Intrinsic4D Inc (TSX:IFD.H)
- Market CapCAD1.360m
- SymbolTSX:IFD.H
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorHealth Information Services
- Currency
- ISINCA46123G1090
Company Profile
Intrinsic4D Inc is engaged in designing, and development of application software related to the healthcare sector. It develops 3D medical imaging software platform for medical professions. Most of its revenue comes from the United State of America.