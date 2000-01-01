Intrinsyc Technologies Corp (TSE:ITC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ITC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ITC
- Market CapCAD31.660m
- SymbolTSE:ITC
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINCA46123E1043
Company Profile
Intrinsyc Technologies Corp is an Internet of Things product development company, offering hardware development kits, computing modules, proprietary software products, and engineering design and development services.