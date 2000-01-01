Company Profile

Intrum AB is a provider of credit management and related financial services. The company operates in three segments: credit management services, which provides services such as credit optimization and payment collection to ensure that customers pay companies; portfolio investments, which purchases overdue debts; and strategic markets, which focuses on growing business in Greece, Italy, and Spain. The majority of revenue comes from the credit management services segment, specifically within the banking and credit card industries. Intrum AB operates throughout Europe, with some business in Brazil.Intrum Justitia AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management services and solutions throughout Europe. Some of its offerings include credit optimization services, payment services, and collection services, among others.