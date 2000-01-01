Company Profile

Intrum AB, formerly Intrum Justitia AB is a provider of credit management and related financial services. The company offers credit management services including credit optimisation, such as analysis of customers' payment capacity; payment services; and collection services. In its financial services segment, the company offers factoring of invoices, direct pay solutions, and invoice and account payables management, allowing companies to receive payments upfront. Inturm Justitia operates primarily in Europe.