Intrum AB (OMX:INTRUM)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - INTRUM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - INTRUM
- Market CapSEK0.000m
- SymbolOMX:INTRUM
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCredit Services
- Currency
- ISINSE0000936478
Company Profile
Intrum AB, formerly Intrum Justitia AB is a provider of credit management and related financial services. The company offers credit management services including credit optimisation, such as analysis of customers' payment capacity; payment services; and collection services. In its financial services segment, the company offers factoring of invoices, direct pay solutions, and invoice and account payables management, allowing companies to receive payments upfront. Inturm Justitia operates primarily in Europe.Intrum Justitia AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management services and solutions throughout Europe. Some of its offerings include credit optimization services, payment services, and collection services, among others.