Intu Properties PLC is a British real estate investment trust that invests in, develops, and manages retail properties. The company's portfolio includes shopping centres across the United Kingdom and Spain. The company generates revenue from leasing properties to tenants, which include retailers, restaurants, and leisure venues. Intu Properties operates through two geographical segments: the U.K. and Spain. The UK segment delivers the vast majority of total revenue, as most of the company's properties are located in the United Kingdom.Intu Properties PLC is a real estate investment trust. The company owns and manages retail properties. The company's portfolio includes shopping centres across the United Kingdom and Spain.