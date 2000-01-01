Company Profile

Intuit is a provider of small-business accounting software (QuickBooks), personal tax solutions (TurboTax), and professional tax offerings (Lacerte). Founded in the mid-1980s, Intuit controls the majority of U.S. market share for small-business accounting and DIY tax-filing software.Intuit Inc creates business and financial management solutions for small businesses, consumers, and accounting professionals. The company’s products and services include QuickBooks and TurboTax.