Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG)
North American company
- Market Cap$53.502bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:ISRG
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Instruments & Supplies
- ISINUS46120E6023
Intuitive Surgical develops, produces, and markets a robotic system for assisting minimally invasive surgery. It also provides the instrumentation, disposable accessories, and warranty services for the system. The company has placed more than 5,500 da Vinci systems in hospitals worldwide, with 3,500 installations in the United States and a growing number in emerging markets.Intuitive Surgical Inc designs, manufactures, markets da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments. The da Vinci surgery, combines the benefits of minimally invasive surgery for patients with the ease of use, precision and dexterity of open surgery.