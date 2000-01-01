Company Profile

Invacare Corp makes and distributes medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. Its products are primarily sold to home medical equipment providers, residential living operators, distributors, and government health services. The firm sells products in three categories: mobility and seating, lifestyle, and respiratory therapy. Its mobility and seating products include power wheelchairs, custom manual wheelchairs, and positioning cushions. Its lifestyle products include manual wheelchairs, crutches, walkers, and homecare beds. Its respiratory products include stationary and portable oxygen concentrators and nondelivery oxygen technology. Invacare receives the largest proportion of revenue from sales in Europe.