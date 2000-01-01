Company Profile

Inventronics Ltd designs and manufactures custom protective enclosures and related products for the telecommunications, electric utility, cable television, oil and gas, electronics and computer services industries in North America. Its products offering include Nema 4 / 4x Cabinets and Enclosures, BOBCAT Cabinet Series, SG Pedestals, Traffic Control Enclosure, and other related products.